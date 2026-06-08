INDIA bloc meeting: Opposition vows unity, demands resignation of Education Minister; CJP finds mention

Leaders of various opposition parties on Monday gathered for a crucial meeting of the INDIA alliance in New Delhi, which witnessed calls for unity of the coalition and discussions on action plan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the irregularities in examinations including the NEET-UG.

At the meeting, the leaders called for the need to safeguard democratic values and address people-centric issues such as unemployment, price rise, "atrocities" against oppressed sections, and sought an all-party meeting to discuss them along with the "precarious" economic situation in the country.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have agreed on five issues. A letter would be sent to the chief justice of India (CJI) soon on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, 'vote loot' and 'stealing of elections'.

"It was also unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared in NEET and CBSE," he said.

Flanked by Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and other senior leaders of the grouping, Kharge said, "We are going to raise many people-centric issues, which all the parties have unanimously agreed to."

"The opposition leaders also decided to continue coordination during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, with daily morning meetings at the office of the leader of opposition," he added.

The Congress veteran also said that all the opposition leaders aired their views freely at the meeting, which Shiv Sena-UBT's Uddhav Thackeray and JMM's Hemant Soren joined virtually.

They also decided to meet after every two months to ensure opposition unity, with the next meeting scheduled in Hyderabad for August.