India may be mating nuclear warheads with launchers in peacetime: SIPRI

NEW DELHI: The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) now estimates that 12 Indian nuclear warheads are deployed with operational forces, a departure from its previous assessment that counted none and one that suggests India’s nuclear posture is gradually shifting towards a more operational sea-based deterrent.

In its annual Yearbook released Monday, SIPRI assesses that India may have started deploying a small number of nuclear warheads aboard a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) conducting deterrence patrols. India’s total nuclear stockpile is estimated at around 190 warheads as of January 2026, up from 180 a year earlier.

“It has long been assumed that India stores its nuclear warheads separate from its deployed launchers during peacetime,” the report says. However, India’s growing use of canisterised missiles and sea-based deterrence patrols suggests it “could be shifting in the direction of mating some of its warheads with their launchers in peacetime”.

Based on that assessment, SIPRI estimates India “may have started to deploy a small number of nuclear warheads on a single SSBN conducting occasional deterrence patrols”, while cautioning that the finding comes with “considerable uncertainty”.

India is expected to field its fourth nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine next year, according to the report. Satellite imagery cited by SIPRI suggests the new boat and the recently commissioned INS Aridhaman are significantly larger than their predecessors and carry twice as many missile tubes. The institute adds that India’s planned S5-class programme could eventually see the country operating between six and eight SSBNs simultaneously.