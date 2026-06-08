India urges citizens to leave Iran immediately in fresh travel advisory

India on Monday reiterated its advisory asking nationals to avoid travel to Iran and urged those currently in the country to leave at the earliest using available means of transport amid renewed hostilities in the region.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, issuing what is the eighth advisory since tensions escalated, cited the “latest developments in the region” and heightened security concerns following military action.

“In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran,” the Embassy said in a statement posted on X.

“Indian nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport,” it added.