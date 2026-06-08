India urges citizens to leave Iran immediately in fresh travel advisory

India on Monday reiterated its advisory asking nationals to avoid travel to Iran and urged those currently in the country to leave at the earliest using available means of transport amid renewed hostilities in the region.
The Indian Embassy in Tehran, issuing what is the eighth advisory since tensions escalated, cited the “latest developments in the region” and heightened security concerns following military action.
“In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran,” the Embassy said in a statement posted on X.
“Indian nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport,” it added.
The fresh advisory came hours after Israel launched airstrikes targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran, raising fears of a wider regional escalation.
The advisory applies to all Indian citizens in Iran, including students, businesspersons, pilgrims and tourists.
India had earlier issued a precautionary advisory on April 7, asking its nationals in Iran to remain where they were for 48 hours amid rising tensions.
The warning had followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who had cautioned that a “whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran failed to meet his deadline to end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Following a ceasefire announcement in April, the Indian Embassy had also advised Indians to leave Iran “expeditiously”, using the temporary lull in hostilities to exit the country.
According to official data, around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict intensified following strikes on Iranian targets by Israel and the US on February 28. Nearly 1,800 Indian nationals have since returned to India, while an estimated 7,500 remain in the country.
(With inputs from PTI)