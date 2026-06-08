Insider track | A prescription for diplomacy

Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez may have arrived in India with energy cooperation as the top agenda item, but one discussion stood out during her meeting with PM Narendra Modi—affordable medicine. A regular visitor to India, Rodríguez was on her sixth trip and her first bilateral visit as acting President. While oil and energy talks grabbed attention, officials said she showed interest in India’s pharmaceutical success story and ways to improve access to low-cost medicine in Venezuela. Modi suggested she closely study the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, which provides quality generic medicine through Janaushadhi Kendras. The scheme has emerged as one of the world’s largest affordable healthcare initiatives, helping millions access medicine without burdening household budgets.
TMC’s glam squad wobbles
The sheen may be wearing thin on Trinamool Congress’s celebrity-packed parliamentary brigade. Buzz is a section of these high-profile MPs is increasingly restless, with whispers of a possible breakaway gathering momentum. With 28 Lok Sabha MPs, the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit has long boasted one of Parliament’s most star-studded line-ups, featuring familiar names from Tollywood and beyond, including Shatrughan Sinha, Dev, Rachana Banerjee, Shatabdi Roy, Sayani Ghosh and June Malia. Now, insiders claim that nearly 20 MPs are exploring the possibility of seeking recognition from the Speaker as a separate group. Alarmed by the chatter, the leadership has switched to firefighting mode, with Abhishek Banerjee reportedly rushing to Delhi to stem the brewing revolt.
A fluent Odia moment
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw caught many by surprise during last week’s media briefing on Cabinet decisions when he effortlessly switched to Odia while discussing an infra project in Odisha. The coastal highway connecting Rameshwar and Paradip was among the key projects the Cabinet cleared. Vaishnaw outlined the project in fluent Odia and even answered a journalist’s question in the language before repeating his remarks in Hindi and English. The exchange drew appreciative attention in the briefing room. Those familiar with his administrative journey, however, knew the reason. Before entering politics, Vaishnaw served as an IAS officer in the Odisha cadre, where officers are trained in the state’s language to engage more effectively with local communities and administration.
RJD spots political opening
The RJD is quietly pleased with the nomination of former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, as the JD(U)-nominated and NDA-backed candidate to the Legislative Council. The satisfaction is political rather than personal. RJD leaders believe the move weakens one of the NDA’s long-standing criticisms against the party—dynastic politics. RJD leaders argue the development exposes what they describe as double standards on the issue of family-based dynastic politics. For years, the BJP and JD(U) have targetted the RJD over the political prominence of the Yadav family. Party insiders say they now have fresh ammunition, which they may use aggressively when the political moment is right, turning a familiar attack back on their rivals.
Less fuel, more chat
Carpooling appears to have found an unlikely set of champions—the Union Ministers. At the latest Cabinet meeting the PM chaired, several ministers arrived in shared vehicles alongside one or two colleagues. The arrangement was welcomed by many, who saw benefits beyond fuel savings. Ministers said the shared journeys offered a rare chance for informal talk before official discussions began. One minister remarked that such interactions are otherwise difficult to fit into packed schedules. Sources indicate the practice is likely to continue for some time, particularly amid concerns over fuel supplies and prices linked to the West Asia crisis. What began as a practical measure may also be helping strengthen informal coordination within the government.