Insider track | A prescription for diplomacy

RJD spots political opening

The RJD is quietly pleased with the nomination of former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, as the JD(U)-nominated and NDA-backed candidate to the Legislative Council. The satisfaction is political rather than personal. RJD leaders believe the move weakens one of the NDA’s long-standing criticisms against the party—dynastic politics. RJD leaders argue the development exposes what they describe as double standards on the issue of family-based dynastic politics. For years, the BJP and JD(U) have targetted the RJD over the political prominence of the Yadav family. Party insiders say they now have fresh ammunition, which they may use aggressively when the political moment is right, turning a familiar attack back on their rivals.