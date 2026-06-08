Laws enacted in legislatures must align with needs of new generation: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

CHANDIGARH: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday stated that policies and laws formulated in our legislatures must resonate with the aspirations and requirements of the new generation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-II, being hosted by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Birla called for a massive mass movement (Janandolan) across the country, so that every citizen feels a sense of personal contribution toward building a developed India.

Expressing confidence, he said that when the participation of every individual is ensured, India’s collective strength—especially its youth power—will become so formidable that we will accomplish the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' well before the target year of 2047. In this context, he mentioned that while India's growing population was once viewed as a challenge, today that very youth demographic has become its greatest strength. To leverage this, the youth must be equipped with skill development, quality education, and a mindset for innovation.