Manipur: Missing Naga ‘village guard’ found dead

GUWAHATI: A Naga village guard, reported missing after a firing incident in Manipur’s Noney district on Monday morning, was found dead later in the day.

The Naga Village Guard, Eastern Command (NVG-EC) alleged that Chunjanglung Panmei (57) was killed by Kuki militants.

“In the early hours of Monday, the Kuki militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, laid an ambush against the Rongmei Naga villagers who were collecting firewood between Pongringlong and Charoi Pondaijang,” NVG-EC said.

It added that while the others managed to escape from the spot, Panmei was reported missing and later, his bullet-riddled body was found in the jungle near the site of attack.

“He was reportedly captured and shot dead,” NVG-EC said.

The Working Committee of Joint Tribes Council Manipur (JTCM) in a statement said several rounds of shots were fired in the attack.

“...Such wilful indulgence without an iota of concern for the safety of the public and provoking an internal communal tension is unequivocally condemned,” the organisation said.

It alleged that “illegal Kuki aggressors” had carried out two similar attacks in and around Pongringlong area, on May 22 and June 5.