Manipur: Thousands rally in Imphal demanding NRC updation before Census exercise

GUWAHATI: A massive rally was taken out in Manipur capital Imphal on Monday, with the participants demanding the updation of the 1951 National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the conduct of Census exercise in the state.

Thousands of people, including members of 14 civil society organisations, took part in the rally. They were livid with the government over the Census exercise before the updation of the NRC.

After the “Peoples’ Convention,” the civil society organisations resolved to urge the Manipur government and the Centre to update the NRC before the Census exercise. It was also resolved to request the Manipur Chief Minister to initiate a meaningful dialogue with the Centre on this issue.

The organisations further resolved to urge the Centre-constituted “High Level Committee on Demographic Change” to include a nominee or agency of the Manipur government. The request was made in light of growing concerns over demographic changes in Manipur.

Shanta Nahakpam, president of United Committee Manipur, criticised the central government for its alleged inaction on the NRC in Manipur.

He categorically stated that the updation of the NRC in Manipur was needed for the protection of indigenous identity, land rights and political representation.