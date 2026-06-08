'Matter of utmost concern': India calls for immediate de-escalation amid West Asia tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region, India on Monday reiterated its call for the immediate de-escalation of hostilities and called the developments a matter of utmost concern to the international community.

India urged a diplomatic solution as the way forward for peace and stability to be restored in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted how the conflict, which has now lasted for over 100 days, has resulted in immense suffering and impacted the global economy.

The statement said, "India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community. This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies".

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region", it underlined.

New Delhi's call for restoration of peace comes amid the backdrop of the major military escalations over the last 24 hours, which have seen multi-city kinetic engagements, airstrikes on strategic installations, and heavy projectile salvos across the region.