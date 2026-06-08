Moving in fast lane: Supercar junkies move with families for the love of road

CHANDIGARH: The Supercars route group, a community of supercar and sports cars freaks, aims to spread the concept of self-driving tours, which enable one to spend quality time on the wheel with their families and drive across the country exploring heritage and culture.

The group owing V-6 engines, roaring high-performance machines, wishes to drive down from Mumbai to Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtrapati Bhavan if permitted.

Their travel plan also includes the Chambal area in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking with this newspaper, the Supercar Route founder Zain Nadeem Rais, who is building a community that brings together performance cars, said, “The whole idea is to promote self-driving tours with your family rather than travelling by flights and going sightseeing.

We want to drive from Mumbai to Delhi on the new Mumbai and Delhi expressway which will open soon.” “We are trying to showcase India as a global luxury destination and project our country as a hub for upscale travel, world-class hospitality, and exclusive experiences,’’ Rais added.

The group comprises around 100 members, including investment bankers and construction firm owners, while a few others have sold their businesses and are now leading retired lives, as most of them are in the age group of 40 to 60 years.

“Most of the group members have bought their supercars two to three years back only, and we want to inspire the youth; if you work hard, you can also buy this high-performance machine, which ranges between `2.50 crore and `13 crore,’’ he says.