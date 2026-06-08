Not seeking third-party role on India border issue: Nepal FM

NEW DELHI: Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on Sunday sought to clarify Kathmandu’s position on the long-running Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura border dispute with India, saying that his country is not seeking third-party mediation but is instead focused on substantiating its territorial claims through historical evidence.

Addressing a press conference at the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi, Khanal said the government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah remains committed to resolving the dispute through existing bilateral mechanisms with India.

“We want to solve our disputes through diplomatic processes. We just want to see if we can access some of the documents that might be in libraries or museums in the UK. Our position was not that we were asking for mediation,” Khanal said. His remarks come days after Prime Minister Shah told Nepal’s Parliament that Kathmandu was in contact with both the UK and China regarding the disputed trijunction area.

The statement triggered political debate in Nepal and drew a response from the External Affairs Ministry, which reiterated that border issues between India and Nepal should be addressed through established bilateral channels and leave no scope for third-party intervention.

“The problems that existed when British India left the region still persist, so we believe Britain also has a role to play in this matter,” Shah had earlier told Parliament.