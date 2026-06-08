PM Modi completes 12 years in office; says welfare of poor remains govt’s core focus

NEW DELHI: A day after his government completed 12 years in office on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted its achievements, saying India had undergone significant transformation during this period, with the welfare of the poor and marginalised remaining at the heart of the government's efforts.

“Over the last 12 years, India has witnessed remarkable change, and at the core of these developments has been the welfare of the poor and the underprivileged. Inspired by the principle of Antyodaya, our constant endeavour has been to ensure that the benefits of development reach those who had been left behind for decades,” he said.

The Prime Minister said major initiatives, including Jan Dhan accounts, Direct Benefit Transfers, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and Ayushman Bharat, were driven by the objective of providing people with dignity, opportunity and an improved quality of life.

Taking to his official account on X on Monday, he said, " It is also gladdening that technology has played a vital role in ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. Through Direct Benefit Transfer and digital platforms, support is reaching people directly and transparently. This has reduced leakages, improved efficiency and strengthened trust in governance".

He said this was how the "journey of furthering Garib Kalyan has become a collective movement towards human empowerment and realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat".