Security officer shoots wife, son dead after dispute at Gurugram residence

CHANDIGARH: A 50-year-old security officer allegedly shot dead his wife and son with his licensed pistol following a domestic dispute at their residence in Gurugram’s Ashok Vihar colony early Sunday, police said.

The accused, identified as Anil, was taken into custody and an FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station. Police said his wife Asha (45), principal of a private school, and their son Prashant (25) died on the spot.

According to investigators, the couple frequently quarrelled and had another argument late Saturday night. Hearing loud voices, Prashant, who was sleeping in another room, woke up and tried to intervene. During the altercation, Anil allegedly pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire on both his wife and son, police said.

Police reached the spot, examined the house and collected evidence. Officials said Anil was found sitting near the bodies when police arrived. The victims were taken to a civil hospital where doctors declared them dead. Further investigation is underway, they added.

Accused was sports trainer

Police said Anil had earlier worked as a physical education teacher and sports trainer before joining a private company as a security officer.