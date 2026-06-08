Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai

Several Indian nationals were killed when a minibus collided with a truck that had come to a sudden halt in the middle of the road in Dubai on Monday.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers," the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a post on X.

The mission said that it is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that preliminary investigations showed the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road due to a technical fault.

"The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind," he said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)