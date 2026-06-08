Taste of own medicine: NC mocks BJP after J&K leader denied hotel room in Maharashtra over Kashmiri identity

SRINAGAR: A senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader has alleged that he was denied hotel accommodation in Maharashtra after being identified as a Kashmiri, triggering a political controversy with the National Conference reacting sharply.

Sajid Yousuf Shah, BJP’s J&K state co-media incharge for the Union Territory, claimed in a post on X that he was asked to leave a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) about an hour after check-in due to concerns linked to his Kashmiri identity.

According to Shah, the hotel owner was courteous and candid, and admitted the decision was unfair and hurtful but said he was acting on instructions.

“I experienced something that left me deeply saddened. After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later (after an hour) asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity,” Shah said in his post.

He clarified that he was not seeking sympathy or blaming anyone, but said such incidents highlight how trust and acceptance take time to build despite legal unity.