Taste of own medicine: NC mocks BJP after J&K leader denied hotel room in Maharashtra over Kashmiri identity

SRINAGAR: A senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader has alleged that he was denied hotel accommodation in Maharashtra after being identified as a Kashmiri, triggering a political controversy with the National Conference reacting sharply.
Sajid Yousuf Shah, BJP’s J&K state co-media incharge for the Union Territory, claimed in a post on X that he was asked to leave a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) about an hour after check-in due to concerns linked to his Kashmiri identity.
According to Shah, the hotel owner was courteous and candid, and admitted the decision was unfair and hurtful but said he was acting on instructions.
“I experienced something that left me deeply saddened. After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later (after an hour) asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity,” Shah said in his post.
He clarified that he was not seeking sympathy or blaming anyone, but said such incidents highlight how trust and acceptance take time to build despite legal unity.
Shah said he has travelled extensively across India and has spent significant time in several states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, where he always felt welcomed.
“What concerns me is a larger question of fairness and equal treatment… Should any citizen be made to feel unwelcome or asked to leave late at night because of their identity or place of origin?” he said.
He further added that while he may have the means to stay in premium hotels, the concern is for ordinary Kashmiri travellers who may face similar treatment.
He also said that most Indians have shown warmth and respect towards Kashmiris, but incidents like this reflect the persistence of stereotypes and apprehensions.
Reacting to the allegation, National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the BJP was “getting a taste of its own medicine,” accusing the party of promoting divisive politics across the country.
He said the incident reflects the consequences of “politics of hatred,” adding that such experiences were now being faced even by those associated with the BJP ecosystem. He further claimed that acceptance is being made conditional and called it a wake-up call for Muslims aligned with the BJP.