Tourism Ministry showcases Tehri model to promote alternative tourist destinations

NEW DELHI: Tehri has emerged as one of the country’s major adventure and water tourism destinations following extensive development under the Swadesh Darshan (SD) scheme launched by the ministry of tourism. Buoyed by the success story of this scenic district renowned for the Tehri Dam and the sprawling and artificial Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand, the ministry wants other states to draw lessons from and replicate the Tehri model. The project, which was conceived to help decongest Mussoorie and provide an alternate eco-friendly tourism destination, has demonstrated how strategic public investment along with tourism-focused infrastructure development can transform unique natural and infrastructure assets into sustainable tourism destinations while boosting local livelihoods.

When Mussoorie started witnessing huge surge in tourist footfall leading to massive traffic jams across the town a few years ago, the ministry funded around 20-25 floating log huts in Tehri to develop it as an alternative, said officials, who are privy to the plan. Tehri is about 75 kilometres from Mussoorie.

“There used to be only fishing in Tehri Lake. Now, in that artificial lake, there is a floating resort and floating restaurant in the middle. After People started coming to Tehri, the demand soared and consequently a lot of private players came on board. Those who had houses nearby, they converted them into a homestays. Similarly, the ministry is keen to develop alternative destinations to decongest traditional tourism sites by showcasing Tehri as a model,” officials said.