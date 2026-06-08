Uttarakhand CM Dhami dials Rekha Gupta, seeks fair probe into chef’s arrest in hotel fire case

DEHRADUN: The arrest of Uttarakhand resident Keshav Negi, a chef, in connection with the hotel fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has triggered a political storm in the hill state, with leaders across party lines questioning whether a low-ranking employee is being made a scapegoat.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday spoke to CM Rekha Gupta regarding Negi’s arrest and sought a fair probe into the incident. According to officials, Gupta assured Dhami that no innocent person would face injustice and that the investigation would be conducted strictly on the basis of facts and evidence.

Dhami also spoke to Negi’s daughter, Kanishka Negi, and assured her of all possible assistance. “Our government stands shoulder to shoulder with all migrant brothers and sisters from Uttarakhand living across the country,” he said.

The issue has also drawn strong reactions from BJP leaders. Garhwal MP and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said he had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and expressed “strong displeasure” over the handling of the case.

“Every possible legal assistance will be provided to Keshav Negi. The Delhi Police Commissioner has assured that the entire matter will be investigated fairly,” Baluni said. He added that he was in constant touch with officials.