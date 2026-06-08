Uttarakhand CM Dhami dials Rekha Gupta, seeks fair probe into chef’s arrest in hotel fire case

DEHRADUN: The arrest of Uttarakhand resident Keshav Negi, a chef, in connection with the hotel fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has triggered a political storm in the hill state, with leaders across party lines questioning whether a low-ranking employee is being made a scapegoat.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday spoke to CM Rekha Gupta regarding Negi’s arrest and sought a fair probe into the incident. According to officials, Gupta assured Dhami that no innocent person would face injustice and that the investigation would be conducted strictly on the basis of facts and evidence.
Dhami also spoke to Negi’s daughter, Kanishka Negi, and assured her of all possible assistance. “Our government stands shoulder to shoulder with all migrant brothers and sisters from Uttarakhand living across the country,” he said.
The issue has also drawn strong reactions from BJP leaders. Garhwal MP and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said he had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and expressed “strong displeasure” over the handling of the case.
“Every possible legal assistance will be provided to Keshav Negi. The Delhi Police Commissioner has assured that the entire matter will be investigated fairly,” Baluni said. He added that he was in constant touch with officials.
Former Uttarakhand CM and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat also said he and Baluni had spoken to senior Delhi Police officials. “We have sought a fair, thorough and transparent investigation so that the truth comes out and no innocent person suffers,” Rawat said.
The Congress too has extended support to Negi. Former CM Harish Rawat said the issue was not merely about a youth from Uttarakhand, but about fixing responsibility for the fire at the Flourish Stays B&B hotel in Malviya Nagar.
“The blame should have been fixed on the hotel owner, management and those actually responsible for running the establishment,” Rawat said.
“You are making a small chef an accused. Tomorrow, will a table boy or another employee also be blamed? Justice demands that responsibility be fixed where real accountability lies,” he further said.
Foreign national succumbs, toll climbs to 22
A foreign national died during treatment following the fire at Flourish Stay B&B in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, taking the death toll to 22, police said on Sunday. The blaze had broken out on Wednesday morning, killing 21 people initially. Police have arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and chef Keshav Negi. Exact cause awaits the FSL report.