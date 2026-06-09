24 Indian crew members rescued after missile strike on tanker off Oman coast

Twenty-four Indian crew members aboard a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were rescued after the vessel came under a suspected missile attack off the coast of Oman, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on June 8 when the tanker, MT Marivex, was anchored near Masirah, Oman. The vessel was carrying 24 crew members, all Indian nationals.
According to the ICG, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai was alerted about the attack by a relative of one of the crew members onboard.
Responding swiftly, MRCC Mumbai coordinated with the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC), urging immediate assistance and requesting Oman to lead the rescue mission.
Omani authorities launched a rapid response operation, diverting a nearby vessel and deploying two rescue helicopters to the area. Continuous coordination between Indian and Omani rescue agencies ensured close monitoring of the situation.
Later on June 8, OMSC confirmed that all 24 Indian crew members had been safely evacuated by helicopters operated by the Oman Navy. No casualties or injuries were reported.
The tanker remains anchored off Masirah, Oman.
The ICG said the operation underscores the importance of strong international maritime cooperation and effective coordination among regional rescue agencies.
(With inputs from PTI)