24 Indian crew members rescued after missile strike on tanker off Oman coast

Twenty-four Indian crew members aboard a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were rescued after the vessel came under a suspected missile attack off the coast of Oman, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on June 8 when the tanker, MT Marivex, was anchored near Masirah, Oman. The vessel was carrying 24 crew members, all Indian nationals.

According to the ICG, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai was alerted about the attack by a relative of one of the crew members onboard.

Responding swiftly, MRCC Mumbai coordinated with the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC), urging immediate assistance and requesting Oman to lead the rescue mission.