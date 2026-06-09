Air India fares to become cheaper for domestic economy passengers who opt out of food

NEW DELHI: Flyers groaning under the weight of soaring air fares will now have a cheaper option if they opt out of food or snacks when they book a domestic Air India flight. The airline has mooted this proposal as a pro-consumer initiative and plans to launch it on a trial basis on a few short duration flights.

Unlike other airlines, Air India has always included complimentary meals in all its domestic flights. If the duration of the journey is less than an hour, snacks are provided but it is classified under 'Meals' nomenclature only in the ticket.

An Air India source said, “This will be a fully optional service. The move will reduce the fares by Rs 500 to Rs 600 for those travelling by Economy class. It will not be introduced for Premium Economy or Business class.” The free beverage served (Coffee/tea/water) presently to all our flyers will continue.

The move will initially be introduced on a pilot basis on short duration routes including Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Chandigarh and Bengaluru-Hyderabad. “Based on the customer response, it would be extended to the Economy category across its network. It will always remain optional only. The objective is to empower passengers with choice,” the source said.

“This will be launched only after the top management committee gives its green signal to it. It includes the CEO apart from representatives from different departments like Catering, Customer Service and so on,” the source added.