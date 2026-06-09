Dehradun doctors flag rising brain tumour cases, urge caution on prolonged mobile use

DEHRADUN: At a time when life without mobile phones appears almost unimaginable, doctors in Uttarakhand’s capital have raised concern over a steady rise in brain tumour cases, particularly among younger patients, and have advised people to reduce prolonged exposure to mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Senior neurosurgeons in Dehradun say that excessive use of mobile phones, especially when held close to the ear for long durations, may be contributing to health risks that need closer public attention. Doctors at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital have observed that the number of patients being diagnosed with brain tumours has increased noticeably over the past few years.

Dr Pankaj Arora, senior neurosurgeon at the hospital, said he now sees nearly 20 new brain tumour patients every month.

“Five years ago, the number was almost half of what we are seeing today. At present, we perform surgeries on around five to six patients every week,” Dr Arora said.

According to him, brain tumours are being detected across age groups — from people in their 20s to elderly patients aged 60 to 70. Doctors say the disease often does not show clear symptoms in the first and second stages, making early diagnosis difficult. By the time symptoms become severe, surgery and treatment may become more complicated.