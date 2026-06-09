Dehradun doctors flag rising brain tumour cases, urge caution on prolonged mobile use

DEHRADUN: At a time when life without mobile phones appears almost unimaginable, doctors in Uttarakhand’s capital have raised concern over a steady rise in brain tumour cases, particularly among younger patients, and have advised people to reduce prolonged exposure to mobile phones and other electronic devices.
Senior neurosurgeons in Dehradun say that excessive use of mobile phones, especially when held close to the ear for long durations, may be contributing to health risks that need closer public attention. Doctors at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital have observed that the number of patients being diagnosed with brain tumours has increased noticeably over the past few years.
Dr Pankaj Arora, senior neurosurgeon at the hospital, said he now sees nearly 20 new brain tumour patients every month.
“Five years ago, the number was almost half of what we are seeing today. At present, we perform surgeries on around five to six patients every week,” Dr Arora said.
According to him, brain tumours are being detected across age groups — from people in their 20s to elderly patients aged 60 to 70. Doctors say the disease often does not show clear symptoms in the first and second stages, making early diagnosis difficult. By the time symptoms become severe, surgery and treatment may become more complicated.
Explaining the possible link with electronic devices, Dr Arora said electromagnetic waves emitted by mobile phones may interact with electrical activity in the brain when the device is kept close to the head for long periods.
“When a phone is placed against the ear, electromagnetic waves can travel close to the brain. This may influence astrocyte cells, which are associated with the development of certain brain tumours,” he said.
However, doctors also stress that brain tumours may develop due to multiple reasons and that every lump or growth in the brain is not cancerous. “A tumour in the brain does not always mean cancer. But symptoms should never be ignored,” Dr Arora added.
Common warning signs include seizures, persistent headache, weakness in the body, tingling or ringing sensations in the ears, loss of balance, vomiting, blurred vision and sudden behavioural changes. Doctors say a seizure may sometimes be the first visible indication of a brain tumour.
Health experts have advised people to use earphones or speaker mode during long calls, avoid sleeping with mobile phones near the head, limit unnecessary screen time and maintain distance from electronic devices wherever possible.
Dr Arora also warned that smoking may act as a catalyst in worsening the risk.