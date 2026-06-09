Elephant death sites are crime spots in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In order to make wildlife conservation more robust and effective, forest officers and veterinary experts from various forest divisions across Chhattisgarh have been imparted wildlife forensic training.

The programme’s objective was to equip officials with scientific methods to investigate elephant deaths, identify wildlife crimes, and strengthen overall conservation efforts.

Officials were instructed to view the place a dead elephant is found in the forest as a potential crime scene and not merely treat it as a natural casualty.

Chhattisgarh currently has a roaming elephant population of around 450. The training programme was specifically organised considering the increasing elephant activity in districts like Raigarh, Jashpur, Korba, and Surajpur.

Experts emphasised that understanding the precise and scientifically accurate causes of elephant deaths will greatly aid in preventing future casualties and making wildlife conservation strategies more impactful.

“The exercises and techniques learned will vastly upgrade the forest department’s capabilities in forensic investigation, disease surveillance, and wildlife crime control.