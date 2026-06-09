Haryana eyes 60% cut in NCR area, proposes reducing footprint to 10,546 sq km

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government is planning a major reduction in the state's National Capital Region (NCR) footprint, a move that could see districts such as Panipat, Karnal, Jind and Mahendragarh lose their NCR status. Under the proposal, the NCR area in Haryana would shrink from 25,327 square kilometres across 14 districts to 10,546 square kilometres, marking a reduction of nearly 60 per cent.

Sources said the Draft Regional Plan-2041, approved in principle at the National Capital Region Planning Board’s (NCRPB) 41st Board Meeting held on October 12, 2021, proposes limiting the NCR to a contiguous circular zone with a 100-kilometre radius from Rajghat in Delhi.

At present, 14 Haryana districts, Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Nuh (Mewat), Palwal, Panipat, Mahendragarh, Jind, Karnal, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri covering a combined area of 25,327 square kilometres fall within the NCR.

Sources further said that according to the agenda circulated among participating states for the NCRPB meeting scheduled for June 16, the re-delineation of the NCR boundary remains a key agenda item as the boundary principles proposed under Draft Regional Plan-2041 are set to be formally progressed.

Under the proposed boundary formula, the NCR area in Haryana would be reduced to 10,546 square kilometres, amounting to a reduction of approximately 60 per cent, as recorded in Chapter 1, Paragraph 1.7.1(viii)(b) of the plan document.

Haryana has adopted a stricter position by conveying its decision to retain only those tehsils within the NCR that fall entirely inside the 100-kilometre radius. If implemented, this rule could affect five to six districts.