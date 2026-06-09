Haryana government rolls out technology-driven land record reforms

CHANDIGARH: In a major reform aimed at simplifying property-related services, the Haryana government has substantially revamped its land records administration, reducing pending mutation cases by more than 90 per cent within six months and is now introducing an auto-mutation system statewide.

Providing details about the reforms, Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said that the initiative represents a significant transformation in the delivery of revenue services and is designed to make land record management faster, transparent and technology-driven.

She said one of the key achievements of the reform exercise has been the successful migration of all legacy mutation records onto a unified digital platform.

The integration of historical data has enabled authorities to monitor mutation cases across districts in real time and improve accountability throughout the revenue administration system.

As a result of the intensive clean-up and digitisation exercise, pending mutation cases have fallen sharply from nearly five lakh to about 50,000 across the state.

To clear the remaining backlog, a special ten-day campaign has been launched under which tehsildars and naib tehsildars have been directed to dispose of all pending cases on priority.