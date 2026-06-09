Jharkhand HC bans two-finger test for rape survivors; mandates Zero FIRs

RANCHI: In a landmark judgment, the Jharkhand High Court has directed the State Government to ensure complete prohibition of the controversial two-finger test in all government and private hospitals, holding that the practice violates the privacy, bodily integrity and dignity of rape survivors.

The direction was passed by a division bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar while hearing a suo-motu public interest litigation (PIL) in connection with the protection and rehabilitation of rape survivors.

“The Department of Home, Jail & Disaster Management, Government of Jharkhand is directed to issue circular 53 2026:JHHC:16350-DB prohibiting 'two finger test' (if not yet issued) in all government and private hospitals/medical institutions with a further direction that violation of the said circular by any person including doctor and para medical staff will be treated as professional misconduct and the erring person will be subjected to departmental proceeding,” stated the court order.

"Any violation of the circular would amount to professional misconduct, and the person responsible would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," it added.

In addition to that, the court also issued a series of directions to the state government, including mandatory registration of Zero FIRs and measures to ensure free education and welfare support for children born out of rape.

The court has also directed the state government to appoint nodal officers to ensure free and compulsory education for children born out of rape until Class 12.

The court further directed the state government that such children be provided scholarships if they secure admission to premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, AIIMS, IIMs and other higher educational institutions.