Karnataka and Goa set the standard for Panchayat finance management, says Economic Advisor to GoI

The Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Dr. V. Anantha Nageshwaran, has recognized the efforts of the Karnataka and Goa state governments in streamlining panchayat finance and collecting accurate socio-economic data to support evidence-based planning.

Nageshwaran made these comments during the release of the report titled ‘Committee on Datasets for State Finance Commission.’ The report examined existing sources of data at the panchayat level and recommended improvements to data systems to enhance evidence-based fiscal analysis.

The report highlighted a lack of data sets related to demographic details, which include disaggregated population figures, human development indicators, audits of panchayat finances, inventory of assets, and availability of civic infrastructure.

State governments are facing challenges in obtaining grassroots data on various developmental indicators, ranging from socio-economic data to information on schemes and financial resources.

“State Finance Commissions (SFCs) are often unaware of how the funds allocated to panchayats are spent and struggle to assess their impact,” stated S. M. Vijayanand, a former secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and a member of the committee.