‘Lacklustre’: BJP says Opposition trying to stay relevant

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday dismissed the INDIA Bloc meeting as a “lacklustre” exercise which is little more than political theatre and claimed that the Opposition alliance is struggling to remain relevant after losing public support.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the party’s national spokesperson and MP, Sambit Patra, said the alliance, which he described as largely inactive, was making a desperate attempt to project unity despite internal divisions.

He argued that the electorate had effectively turned away from the coalition. Patra highlighted what he termed growing discord among key allies. Referring to past poll campaigns, he noted that several leaders had publicly criticised one another, citing exchanges between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.