Massive forest fire breaks out across multiple areas in Rajouri forest division

RAJOURI: A massive forest fire has erupted at multiple locations in the Rajouri forest division of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a large-scale response from the Forest Department, the Forest Protection Force (FPF), and local residents to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.
According to officials, the fire has affected forest areas in Khadian, Androla, Chakkli, Miahadi, and the Bathuni block. Firefighting operations were under way on Tuesday, with authorities deploying all available personnel to bring the situation under control.
Speaking to ANI, Forest Department official Rajesh Kumar said teams had been mobilised across the affected areas despite major logistical challenges.
“The entire staff has been deployed. The fire is in the Chakkli, Khadian and Androla areas. The terrain is too remote for fire vehicles to reach. Hopefully, the fire will be brought under control by evening,” Kumar said.
Officials said the difficult terrain and remoteness of the affected forest regions had hampered firefighting efforts, forcing teams to rely largely on manual methods to contain the flames.
Residents have also joined the operation and are working alongside forest personnel to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas.
A resident involved in the firefighting efforts said villagers had been battling the blaze continuously since the previous day.
“We worked until late at night to douse the fire yesterday. I reached home at around midnight. We are trying to extinguish the fire along with the department, but the blaze is massive and very difficult to control,” the resident told ANI.
Authorities have not yet provided an estimate of the area affected or the extent of damage caused to forest cover and wildlife. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Forest officials are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified efforts to contain the blaze before it spreads to additional forest compartments.
Meanwhile, local authorities and forest personnel remain on high alert as firefighting operations continue across the affected areas of the Rajouri forest division.
(With inputs from ANI)