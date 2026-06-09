Massive forest fire breaks out across multiple areas in Rajouri forest division

RAJOURI: A massive forest fire has erupted at multiple locations in the Rajouri forest division of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a large-scale response from the Forest Department, the Forest Protection Force (FPF), and local residents to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

According to officials, the fire has affected forest areas in Khadian, Androla, Chakkli, Miahadi, and the Bathuni block. Firefighting operations were under way on Tuesday, with authorities deploying all available personnel to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to ANI, Forest Department official Rajesh Kumar said teams had been mobilised across the affected areas despite major logistical challenges.

“The entire staff has been deployed. The fire is in the Chakkli, Khadian and Androla areas. The terrain is too remote for fire vehicles to reach. Hopefully, the fire will be brought under control by evening,” Kumar said.

Officials said the difficult terrain and remoteness of the affected forest regions had hampered firefighting efforts, forcing teams to rely largely on manual methods to contain the flames.