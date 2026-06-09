Naga group releases 14 Kuki-Zo tribals held captive in Manipur since May

GUWAHATI: Fourteen Kuki-Zo tribals who had been held captive by a Naga group in Manipur since May 13 were released on Tuesday and handed over to the chief of Taphou Kuki village in the Naga-majority Senapati district.

NG Lorho, president of the United Naga Council, Manipur’s apex Naga civil society organisation, said the release followed assurances from the state government and the Centre that efforts would be made to ascertain the status of six Naga civilians, including two pastors, who were allegedly abducted by Kuki groups.

“Nagas are cultured people. We uphold war ethics and respect international laws of human rights,” Lorho said.

Naga civil society organisations had initially planned to release the 14 individuals on June 1 but cancelled the move at the last moment following protests from members of the Naga community.

On May 13, unidentified gunmen killed three church leaders from the Thadou community in an ambush in Kangpokpi district. Following the incident, a total of 48 people, 28 Kukis and 20 Nagas, were abducted from different locations on the same day.

On May 15, Naga groups released 14 Kuki civilians, while Kuki groups also freed 14 Naga individuals.