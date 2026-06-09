On Modi 3.0 anniversary, Congress slams Centre with 'promise versus reality' document

Addressing a press conference with party colleague Dubey, AICC Research Department head Gowda said the Modi government has announced that it is cutting the number of LPG cylinders provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries from nine to four when just ten years ago, it was announced that the women of India would no longer have to rely on dangerous and harmful methods of cooking, and promised 12 cylinders for every beneficiary of the Ujjwala programme.

"Last year, the 12 cylinders were cut to 9. Today, on the anniversary of his swearing-in as Prime Minister for the third time, he has chosen to strike this blow against the women and families of India," Gowda said.

Over the last 12 years, promises have been accompanied by big announcements, grand statements, and headlines, he said.

"But the reality is that none of those headlines actually translate into anything that is meaningfully transforming the lives of the people," the Congress leader said.

Noting that the Modi government promised to transform Bharat into a global centre for employment generation but the reality is that four out of ten graduates remain unemployed.

"The urban youth unemployment rate is 18.4 per cent, and only 7 per cent of unemployed graduates secure a permanent salaried job within a year," he said.