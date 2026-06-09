Parliamentary panel seeks views on bill to tweak corporate laws

The joint committee on Corporate Law (Amendment) Bill, 2026 on Tuesday invited views and suggestions on it from various stakeholders and experts.

The committee headed by BJP MP Sudheer Gupta is examining the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The parliamentary panel has sought views on the specific clauses of the Bill from experts, industry associations, organisations and other stakeholders.

Introduced in March this year, the legislation proposes comprehensive amendments to both the Companies Act, 2013, and the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008.

It is designed to enhance the ease of doing business, decriminalise minor procedural defaults, and modernise India's corporate governance architecture.

Those desirous of sending their suggestions can send two copies of their suggestions in English/Hindi to Director (JCL), Lok Sabha Secretariat, or e-mail the same to jcl.cell@lss.sansad.in by June 22, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.