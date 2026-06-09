SAD rebel Ayali joins Waris Punjab De; backs democratic pursuit of Khalistan demand

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, on Monday joined jailed Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh-led Waris Punjab De. He ruled out any alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the organisation would pursue the demand for Khalistan through democratic means.

As Waris Punjab De is not a registered political party, Ayali is unlikely to face disqualification under anti-defection provisions. However, the SAD may choose to expel him from the party. “I will not resign from the Shiromani Akali Dal as of now,” Ayali said.

Ayali said the Akali Dal–Waris Punjab De combine would pursue all demands of Punjab, including Khalistan, in a democratic manner. He categorically ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the BJP. Responding to a query on Khalistan being part of the organisation’s agenda, he said Waris Punjab De would pursue the demand democratically while adhering to the Constitution of India.

Ayali said he had joined hands with the organisation to raise issues concerning Punjab, the Sikh Panth and the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. He also termed the Bhakra Beas Management Board unconstitutional.

Outlining his political agenda, Ayali emphasised the need to unite all Panthic parties and organisations on a common platform. He said bringing together forces committed to Punjab and Sikh ideology was essential to effectively raise issues concerning the state and its cultural identity.

He said he had long advocated Panthic unity and would continue working towards that objective. Ayali expressed hope that different Panthic groups would set aside their differences and work together in the larger interests of Punjab and its people.

The organisation’s working president and Amritpal Singh’s father, Tarsem Singh, welcomed Ayali into the outfit. Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of Waris Punjab De founder Deep Sidhu, was also present and described Ayali’s joining as the beginning of the campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Tarsem Singh said the organisation was formed to save Punjab’s youth from drugs and unemployment. He described Waris Punjab De as a sapling planted by singer-turned-activist Deep Sidhu.