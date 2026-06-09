Union Minister Gadkari to trigger final blast for historic Zojila tunnel breakthrough

SRINAGAR: The strategically important 13.15 km-long Zojila Tunnel, the world's longest single tube bi directional road tunnel at an altitude of 11,500 ft, is set to achieve a historic breakthrough on Tuesday, with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari scheduled to trigger the final breakthrough blast.

The tunnel will provide all weather connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country and marks a major milestone in one of India's most challenging infrastructure projects.

The project was awarded to Hyderabad based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) in October 2020, and construction began in April 2021.

Tunnelling work commenced simultaneously from both ends, Baltal in Kashmir and Minamarg on the Ladakh side, using a two way working front strategy to accelerate construction.

Gadkari will visit the Zojila Tunnel site on Tuesday and trigger the final breakthrough blast, marking the completion of a critical phase of the excavation process.

Following the breakthrough blast, a few vehicles may be allowed to pass through the tunnel in a symbolic move.

Since work began in April 2021, engineers and workers of MEIL have battled some of the toughest construction conditions in the Himalayas, including fragile geology, unstable rock formations, water ingress, avalanche prone terrain and severe winter weather.

The engineers and workers have operated in temperatures ranging from minus 20 to 30 degrees Celsius during winter months each year, officials said.

At present, around 1,200 engineers, technicians, mechanics and labourers are engaged in the project, which will provide all weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹2,600 crore, the Zojila Tunnel is a 7.57 m high horseshoe shaped, single tube, two lane tunnel that will pass beneath the Zojila Pass in the Himalayas between Ganderbal in central Kashmir and Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh.

The tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a technique particularly suited to fragile Himalayan geology and variable rock conditions.

NATM relies on sequential excavation, immediate support measures such as shotcrete and rock bolting, and continuous geotechnical monitoring, allowing engineers to respond flexibly to changing ground conditions during tunnelling.