VIP darshan racket busted at Kedarnath, one held for duping pilgrims

DEHRADUN: Rudraprayag Police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating pilgrims at Kedarnath by promising them “VIP darshan”, as authorities step up vigilance amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra rush.

The accused, identified as Chirag, son of Chunni Lal, a resident of Batl village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, was taken into custody from the Kedarnath temple premises on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the Kedarnath police post received information that Chirag, allegedly in connivance with a local resident and a hotel owner, was luring devotees with the false promise of arranging priority access for darshan.

“Ten pilgrims were cheated of Rs 3,000 each on the assurance of VIP darshan. A total of Rs 30,000 was collected fraudulently,” a police official said.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police Neeharika Tomar said, "Acting swiftly on the complaint, a police team detained the accused in the shrine area and recovered ₹5,000 in cash from his possession. During questioning, Chirag allegedly admitted that he had been carrying out the fraud with the help of a local person."