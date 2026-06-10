2-finger test for rape survivors banned, says Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: In a landmark judgement towards strengthening the protection and rehabilitation of rape survivors, the Jharkhand High Court has directed the state government to ensure complete prohibition of the controversial two-finger test in all hospitals, holding that it violates privacy, bodily integrity and dignity of rape survivors.

A division bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar passed the direction while hearing a suo-motu PIL in connection with the protection and rehabilitation of rape survivors. “The Department of Home, Jail & Disaster Management, Government of Jharkhand, is directed to issue a circular prohibiting the “two-finger test” in all medical institutions,” stated the order.

Any violation of the circular would be professional misconduct, and the person responsible would be dealt with in accordance with the law, it added. The court also issued directions to the state government, including mandatory registration of Zero FIRs and steps to ensure support for children born out of rape.