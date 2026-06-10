BSF, BGB to talk on ‘undocumented’ Bangladeshi nationals living in India

NEW DELHI: The issue of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals residing in India may figure prominently during the 57th DG-level Border Coordination Conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which commenced here on Tuesday.

The three-day meeting comes amid heightened bilateral talks over border management and allegations by Bangladesh that India has been sending undocumented persons across the border without following formal deportation procedures.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal separately said, “As we have stated earlier, if any foreign national residing in India is doing so illegally, action will be taken in accordance with our laws. Discussions are currently underway between the two sides regarding reports of some people being in no-man’s-land, and the matter could come up during the talks.”

The BGB delegation is led by Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. The BSF delegation is headed by Director General Praveen Kumar.