Dalit youth killed allegedly over friendship with upper caste girl in Uttarakhand's Tehri; two arrested

DEHRADUN: The death of an 18-year-old Dalit youth in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district has triggered protests, with his family alleging that he was brutally tortured and beaten over his friendship with a minor girl from an upper-caste community.

The victim, identified as Ketan Lal, was a resident of Deval village in Pratapnagar block.

According to police, Ketan and his friend, Diwakar Dimri, had gone to Kholgarh village on Sunday night, where they were allegedly attacked by members of the girl’s family.

Diwakar survived and is undergoing treatment, while Ketan later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Ketan had reportedly been in contact with the minor girl for the past six months. Around 11 pm on Sunday, the girl allegedly called him and asked him to come to her village. Ketan then left for Kholgarh along with Diwakar.

After the two reached the village, members of the girl’s family allegedly locked them inside a room and assaulted them with sticks, police said.

The next morning, the girl’s father allegedly informed Ketan’s father, Dhanpal Lal, about his son’s condition and asked him to take him back.

Dhanpal claimed that when he reached the village, he found Ketan badly injured and covered in blood. The teenager was rushed to a community health centre in Chaund Lambgaon, but doctors could not save him.