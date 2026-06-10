Four killed as car plunges nearly 500 metres into deep gorge in Mussoorie

DEHRADUN: Four people were killed on Wednesday morning after their car veered off a steep shortcut road in Mussoorie and plunged nearly 500 metres into a deep gorge, police said.

The accident took place on the Mussoorie–Kohlukhet–Jharipani shortcut route, under the Barlowganj police outpost area.

The vehicle, a white Maruti Celerio bearing registration number DL5CS 4610, was reportedly coming from Uttarkashi when it lost control on a sharp downhill stretch.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Satya Prakash, a resident of Sonipat; Maneet, 19; Savita, 48, wife of Dharamveer and resident of Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad; and Sangeeta, 46, wife of Titu and resident of Karol Bagh, Delhi.

Police said the emergency call was received through the control room in the morning, following which teams from Mussoorie police station rushed to the spot. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire service and ambulance teams were also alerted immediately.

“The car appears to have gone out of control on the steep slope, possibly due to brake failure, before falling into the deep gorge,” a Mussoorie police official said.

“The terrain is extremely difficult and covered with thick bushes, which has made the rescue operation challenging.” Local residents told police that the occupants had stopped briefly at a nearby shop to buy some items.