Himachal government amends labour laws allowing shops to operate 24x7

CHANDIGARH: Shops and commercial establishments across Himachal Pradesh will now be allowed to operate round the clock following amendments to the state's labour laws.

Chairing a review meeting of Labour and Employment Department on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government has amended the Himachal Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1969, and the related rules to enable more effective implementation of the law across the state.

"Under the amended provisions, shops and commercial establishments have been permitted to operate round the clock. This will provide greater flexibility to businesses and enable consumers to shop at their convenience," he added.

The CM stated that the government was making the compliance system more effective to further improve the ease of doing business while simultaneously strengthening the protection and welfare of workers

Sukhu also directed the department to fully digitise the delivery of all its services, including certificates and licences, to ensure people do not face inconvenience in obtaining these documents. He asked officials to ensure that benefits of various welfare schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries in a timely manner.

Highlighting the government’s employment-generation initiatives, Sukhu said that under Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana-2023, youth are being provided a 50 per cent subsidy for purchasing e-taxis.

"In the financial year 2026-27, 500 more youth will be provided a 50 per cent subsidy for purchasing e-taxis, for which a provision of Rs 50 crore has been made in the budget," he said.

The CM added that during the ongoing financial year, about 500 youth will be extended a 50 per cent capital subsidy through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the purchase of e-rickshaws.