INTERVIEW | 'BJP increasingly becoming preferred choice of voters': BJP National General Secretary Chugh

BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha nominee Tarun Chugh has expressed confidence that the BJP is well-positioned to bring about a decisive political transformation in Punjab.
Drawing parallels with West Bengal, Chugh argued that Punjab faces serious challenges relating to governance, law and order, drug abuse and national security, which require strong and stable leadership by the BJP.
In an interview with The New Indian Express, he outlined the BJP's strategy for Punjab, discussed the state's key electoral issues, and explained how the BJP is increasingly becoming the preferred choice of voters.
How prepared is the BJP for Punjab?
The BJP has a long and distinguished history in Punjab. We have been actively involved in the state's politics and public life since 1952.
When Syama Prasad Mukherjee undertook his historic march towards Kashmir, the largest contingent accompanying him came from Punjab, and he was arrested after setting out from the state. The BJP has deep roots in Punjab and has consistently worked for the welfare of the state and its people. We contested elections independently until 1977 and later participated in coalition governments.
In 1977, we contested elections alongside the Shiromani Akali Dal under the Janata Party banner, winning 25 out of the 45 seats we contested. Over the years, our support base has steadily expanded. In 1992, the BJP secured a vote share of 16.8 per cent, while in 2024 our vote share rose to 19 per cent.
This time, we are preparing vigorously across all 117 Assembly constituencies, where we have to make stronger presence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys considerable goodwill in Punjab.
Significant infrastructure projects, including roads, educational institutions and heritage development initiatives, have been undertaken under his leadership.
Projects such as the heritage walk around the Golden Temple and the development of key gurdwara precincts have enhanced both religious and cultural tourism.
The current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed to deliver on many of its promises. It pledged Rs 1,000 per month to women, yet more than four years later this commitment remains unfulfilled.
While Haryana provides Minimum Support Price (MSP) coverage for 21 crops, Punjab continues to lag behind. The state also failed to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, affecting nearly one million farmers.
The BJP intends to bring transformative change in three critical sectors: education, agriculture and healthcare. Punjab faces serious healthcare challenges, including a high incidence of cancer.
The Central Government has established new medical institutions, including AIIMS and postgraduate medical facilities, to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. We believe much more can be done to improve public services and opportunities for the state's youth.
What will be the key electoral issues in Punjab?
The two most pressing concerns are drug abuse and the deterioration of law and order. Extortion rackets have become widespread, with organised criminal gangs operating across various cities. We must steer Punjab's youth away from drugs by investing in education, sports and employment opportunities. Punjab's agricultural sector also requires comprehensive reform.
We need to better integrate agriculture with industry, commerce and the services sector to create sustainable economic growth. The state possesses immense potential for religious and historical tourism. Its major gurdwaras attract both domestic and international visitors, and this sector can become a significant driver of economic development.
At the same time, security concerns cannot be ignored. There have been multiple attacks near police establishments over the past two years. According to security agencies, many of these incidents have links to forces operating from across the border. Punjab shares a sensitive international boundary with Pakistan, making national security a critical issue.
The increasing use of drones to smuggle narcotics and contraband into border villages presents a serious challenge. The Border Security Force and the Union Home Ministry have initiated anti-drone measures, but stronger governance and coordination are required. A BJP government in Punjab would prioritise both development and national security.
Sunil Jakhar has recently been replaced as state BJP chief. Was there any specific reason?
There is no controversy whatsoever. Sunil Jakhar is a highly respected and senior leader who understands Punjab's political landscape extremely well.
His tenure as state president concluded in the normal course of organisational responsibilities. There were no extraordinary reasons behind the change.
You have repeatedly emphasised the importance of national security in Punjab. Why is this such a priority?
National security has always been a central concern for us in Punjab in particular and of the country in total. When we allied with the Shiromani Akali Dal in the late 1990s, we recognised the state's strategic importance and played the role that circumstances required.
Today, the political landscape has changed, and the BJP is preparing to assume a larger role. Prime Minister Modi's vision of a fear-free Punjab resonates strongly with the public.
Between 2022 and 2024, we performed well in municipal, panchayat and district-level elections. Public support for the BJP is growing steadily because people want peace, stability and prosperity.
Do you see similarities between West Bengal and Punjab from an electoral and governance perspective?
There are certainly parallels. Both states have experienced the historical consequences of Partition and both share sensitive international borders. Punjab faces challenges arising from cross-border terrorism and drug trafficking, while West Bengal confronts its own border-related issues.
The BJP is committed to addressing what we view as governance failures, law-and-order concerns and the drug menace in Punjab. We believe the people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda, which emphasises inclusive growth and national progress.
Punjab and West Bengal are strategically important states, and effective governance is essential not only for their own development but also for India's broader national security interests.
Some commentators suggest that Generation Z is increasingly critical of governments and political establishments. How does the BJP connect with younger voters?
The electoral trends across India indicate that a significant section of Generation Z continues to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.
Young people are aspirational and ambitious. They are attracted to opportunities in entrepreneurship, technology, innovation and economic growth.
Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, creating opportunities in sectors such as start-ups, artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technology.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, India faced unprecedented challenges. The government's response focused on protecting both lives and livelihoods while continuing to pursue long-term economic growth and industrial development.
India's youth are increasingly participating in nation-building and contributing to the vision of a developed India. They are focused on opportunities, innovation and economic advancement, and we believe this aligns closely with the BJP's agenda.
The Gen Z or Gen Next cannot be misled by any forces as they
have trust in the leadership of Modi ji who has brought their concerns and causes into the core of governance.
The BJP has traditionally been stronger in northern India. Why has it found the South more challenging?
I believe the BJP is steadily expanding its presence across southern India. We have made significant gains in Andhra Pradesh, strengthened our position in Telangana, and remain a major political force in Karnataka.
Our footprint in Tamil Nadu is also growing, while we are part of the governing arrangement in Puducherry. Political dynamics differ from state to state, but our objective remains the same- development, good governance and national progress with ‘Saab ka Sath’ for ‘Saab ke Vikas’.
We believe that as voters evaluate performance and leadership, support for the BJP will continue to grow across southern India as well.
The BJP remains committed to engaging with all sections of society and presenting a development-oriented alternative that resonates across regions and communities.