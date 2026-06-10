INTERVIEW | 'BJP increasingly becoming preferred choice of voters': BJP National General Secretary Chugh

BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha nominee Tarun Chugh has expressed confidence that the BJP is well-positioned to bring about a decisive political transformation in Punjab.

Drawing parallels with West Bengal, Chugh argued that Punjab faces serious challenges relating to governance, law and order, drug abuse and national security, which require strong and stable leadership by the BJP.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, he outlined the BJP's strategy for Punjab, discussed the state's key electoral issues, and explained how the BJP is increasingly becoming the preferred choice of voters.

How prepared is the BJP for Punjab?

The BJP has a long and distinguished history in Punjab. We have been actively involved in the state's politics and public life since 1952.

When Syama Prasad Mukherjee undertook his historic march towards Kashmir, the largest contingent accompanying him came from Punjab, and he was arrested after setting out from the state. The BJP has deep roots in Punjab and has consistently worked for the welfare of the state and its people. We contested elections independently until 1977 and later participated in coalition governments.

In 1977, we contested elections alongside the Shiromani Akali Dal under the Janata Party banner, winning 25 out of the 45 seats we contested. Over the years, our support base has steadily expanded. In 1992, the BJP secured a vote share of 16.8 per cent, while in 2024 our vote share rose to 19 per cent.

This time, we are preparing vigorously across all 117 Assembly constituencies, where we have to make stronger presence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys considerable goodwill in Punjab.

Significant infrastructure projects, including roads, educational institutions and heritage development initiatives, have been undertaken under his leadership.

Projects such as the heritage walk around the Golden Temple and the development of key gurdwara precincts have enhanced both religious and cultural tourism.

The current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed to deliver on many of its promises. It pledged Rs 1,000 per month to women, yet more than four years later this commitment remains unfulfilled.