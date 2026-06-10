J&K private hospitals threaten exit from Ayushman Bharat–SEHAT scheme over payment delays

SRINAGAR: In a development that could severely disrupt healthcare access for thousands of patients across Jammu and Kashmir, private hospitals and dialysis centres in the Union Territory have announced proposed de-empanelment from the flagship Ayushman Bharat–SEHAT Scheme from July 1, 2026, citing prolonged delays in reimbursement of claims and mounting financial pressures.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association (JKPHDA), despite repeated representations before the concerned authorities, payments for approved claims under the Ayushman Bharat–SEHAT Scheme have remained pending for extended periods, placing severe operational and financial strain on empanelled healthcare institutions.

“Delivering essential healthcare services such as dialysis, intensive care, surgeries, emergency treatment, oncology care, cardiac interventions and trauma services requires uninterrupted availability of medicines, consumables, skilled healthcare professionals and properly maintained medical equipment,” a spokesperson of the Association said.

The Association maintained that delayed reimbursements coupled with deductions and rejection of claims without an effective review mechanism, have made it “increasingly difficult” for private.

Referring to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Association said the disruptions in global supply chains and rising healthcare costs have worsened the situation.

“The availability and pricing of critical cancer drugs, including Cisplatin and Carboplatin, have been adversely affected, making it difficult for oncology centres to maintain adequate inventories due to blocked reimbursements.”

According to a spokesman, the continued delay in the release of payments has constrained the private hospitals from procuring life-saving medical products, potentially affecting patient care.