MEA says three Indian crew members reported missing after commercial vessel attacked off Oman coast

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said three Indian crew memebers were missing after an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, near the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

In a statement, the MEA condemned the attack and said of the 24 Indian crew members who were on board the tanker, 21 have been rescued.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman," the ministry said, adding that the Indian embassy "is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation."

The MEA also stated that the repeated attacks on vessels in the regions are worrisome and reiterated calls for immediate de-escalation and resolution of the ongoing conflict in the region.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the ministry said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest," it added.

British maritime security company Vanguard Tech earlier said that the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello had "transmitted a distress call stating that its engine room had been struck by a missile."

"Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in their engine room and are on the scene assisting with the evacuation of the crew," it said.

The vessel reported one casualty while two crew members are missing, it said, adding that no environmental impact was reported.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said in a post on X that it is in close touch with the local authorities on the issue.

"We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon," it said.

The development comes a day after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said that 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a "missile attack" on the vessel off the coast of Oman.

Tensions have heightened in the Gulf region, with the US launching airstrikes against Iran, which retaliated by firing missiles at Gulf countries.