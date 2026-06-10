Navy receives 21 Romeos, remains short of sub-hunting choppers as China, Pakistan add submarines

NEW DELHI: With China stepping up its underwater forays into the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Pakistan readying its new Chinese-origin Hangor-class boats equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP), India has so far taken delivery of 21 of the 24 MH-60R ‘Romeo’ multi-role helicopters contracted from the US for hunting enemy submarines. The delayed deliveries come amid a continuing huge shortfall in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and multi-role choppers for the Navy’s frontline warships, with the overall requirement pegged at well over 100.

Sources said that the Navy, in the interim, is also mulling a repeat order of the US-origin Romeos to partially bridge the gap. Of the 21 Romeos delivered, 15 are operational with the Navy. Three are being used for training Indian aircrews in the US, while another three are undergoing India-specific modifications and certification before deployment. The ones already in service, in turn, will be progressively rotated to the US in batches for the same upgrades, sources said.

“The modifications in the pipeline are in no way linked to any technical glitches or operational shortcomings. They include the progressive integration of indigenous electronic warfare (EW) suite, secure communication systems and weapons on the platform,” a source said.

The crunch is not the Navy’s alone, with the Indian military’s overall helicopter fleet ageing and inadequate and the requirement over the next decade estimated at more than 1,000 choppers. The Navy has so far raised two Romeo squadrons, INAS 334 commissioned at Kochi in March 2024 and INAS 335 at Goa in December last year.