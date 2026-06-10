Nepal bans Indian mango imports over pesticide concerns and quarantine issues

Nepal has placed restrictions on the import of mangoes from India due to concerns about excessive pesticide residues and inadequate quarantine facilities in border areas of Nepal side.

Indian mango traders based in West Bengal, who previously exported mangoes to Nepal, have noted that the new regulations set by the Nepalese administration require phytosanitary standards to align with those of the European Union.

This requirement is expected to make Indian mangoes more expensive and economically unfeasible for export to Nepal.

Nepal has joined Japan, the EU, and Saudi Arabia in rejecting Indian mangoes and agricultural exports over food safety concerns.

As a result of the ban, reports indicate that local markets in Nepal are now filled with domestically grown mangoes. The demand for mangoes typically rises during the summer season. Officials have stated that the government restricted mango imports due to high pesticide levels and the lack of quarantine facilities in border areas, particularly in the Madhesh province.

The import restrictions on Indian mangoes have benefited local farmers, as they no longer have to compete with Indian fruit this season, according to AjayaGyawali, an information officer at the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture, and Cooperatives in Madhesh province.