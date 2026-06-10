Punjab-born Canadian police officer Tarun Bali killed in line of duty; teen charged with murder

CHANDIGARH: Tarun Bali, an Indian-origin police officer from Punjab serving with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Canada, was killed in the line of duty after sustaining critical injuries when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle during an investigation near Hearst. He was later pronounced dead. An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Bali had served with the OPP for two-and-a-half years and was posted with the Dufferin County Detachment in the Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police. He was the younger son of Ashok Bali and Neena Bali. The family had earlier lived in Shivalik Avenue, Nangal, before moving to Toronto, Canada. Around two years ago, he married Komal, also of Punjabi origin and residing in Canada. His untimely death has left family members, relatives and acquaintances in shock.

According to reports, officers were conducting an investigation around 12.30 pm near Kendall Concession Road 7 and Concession Road 6 in the Hearst area when Bali sustained critical injuries. He later died. An 18-year-old youth has been charged with two counts of murder and flight from the scene.

The suspect had reportedly escaped from a hospital where he was undergoing assessment under the Mental Health Act. Officers were attempting to apprehend him when he allegedly struck Bali with a vehicle.

In a statement, the OPP confirmed that one suspect is in custody but did not reveal further details about how the incident occurred, the nature of the investigation Bali was involved in, or the precise cause of his death. The investigation in which he was participating was being carried out shortly after noon on Tuesday.

The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the probe into the incident, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Sources said Bali's body will be transported to the Chief Coroner's Office in Toronto for a post-mortem examination and other legal formalities. In recognition of his service and sacrifice, a special convoy of emergency vehicles is expected to accompany the body during the nearly 10-hour journey to Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique said it was with deep sorrow that he confirmed the death of Provincial Constable Tarun Bali in the line of duty in Hearst.

"His courage and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten. As we grieve this immeasurable loss, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and the policing community," Carrique said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also expressed grief over Bali's death.

"On behalf of the people of Ontario, I extend my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and OPP colleagues. We honour his courage, service and sacrifice," Ford said.

Back in Punjab, news of Bali's death cast a pall of gloom over Nangal. Locals remembered him as a dedicated and hardworking young man who pursued his dream of serving in law enforcement after moving abroad with his family.