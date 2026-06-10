Special Parliament session possible if govt has numbers

NEW DELHI: The NDA government is reportedly exploring the possibility of securing a required majority in the Lok Sabha to expedite the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, also known as the Delimitation Bill, 2026, according to sources on Tuesday.

The government may convene a special session of Parliament to pass the bill even before the Monsoon session begins, which is likely to commence in the second week of July.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media interaction to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi government, a senior BJP functionary said, “If we get the required majority in the House, we would convene a special session of Parliament to pass the delimitation bill.” He also said that the government may agree to include the 50% clauses if the opposition asks in the bill.

No changes were being proposed to the Delimitation Commission Act and the existing legal framework would remain intact, the functionary said. “Whosoever is creating confusion is unaware of the intent of this bill,” he added.

Underscoring that the delimitation bill is based on a proportional expansion approach, another source said, “A uniform 50% increase in seats would maintain the proportion for all states/UTs. Applying this principle to the current 543 seats would lead to approximately 815 seats. Therefore, the upper limit on seats was increased from the current cap of 550 seats in the Lok Sabha to 850.”

Another source dismissed concerns that the proposed delimitation exercise could adversely affect smaller states or the southern states.

House strength

The Lok Sabha currently has the strength 540 members, and the required number to get a bill passed is 360. The ruling NDA has a strength of 293 members.