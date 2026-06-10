Two soldiers killed in accidental blast in J&K’s Uri sector

SRINAGAR: Two army men were killed in an accidental explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Sources said the two soldiers sustained critical injuries during an accidental blast in their camp in Kamalkote area of Uri near the LoC yesterday evening.

The injured soldiers identified as Chavan Vikram Balakrishna R/o Airoli, Maharashtra, and Arjun Jadhav Rajindra R/o Shahpur, Maharashtra, were airlifted to the Army hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The Army has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Sources said it is being ascertained what exactly caused the blast. The Army is yet to issue any statement on the incident.