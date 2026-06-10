US Senators, business leaders congratulate Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

US senators, industry leaders and members of the Indian diaspora have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, describing his time in office as transformative for the country.

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving prime minister, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates," John Cornyn, the Republican Senator from Texas, said in a post on X.

"From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger," said Cornyn, the co-chair of the Senate India Caucus.

"Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi who has become the country's longest-serving prime minister. Under PM Modi's leadership, the US-India partnership has truly become comprehensive, global, and strategic," Senator Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee, said.