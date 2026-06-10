World leaders congratulate Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

SINGAPORE/JOHANNESBURG: World Leaders on Wednesday greeted Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister, praising his leadership and dedication to public service.

Narendra Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison congratulated PM Modi and praised him for transforming India's economy.

"Warm congratulations to PM @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. A true statesman who has transformed India's economy and standing in the world. Proud of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we built together," Morrison posted on social media on Wednesday.

Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, praised Modi for his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development.

"This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage," Ibrahim said.

He added that Malaysia values its close and longstanding friendship with India, and he looks forward to "continuing our cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for our peoples."