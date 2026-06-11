4,399 days, not a personal feat: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India’s longest-serving democratically elected prime minister, completing 4,399 days in office and surpassing the record held by India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Marking the milestone, PM Modi said a resolution passed by NDA leaders in his honour was “not a personal achievement” but a reflection of the alliance’s collective efforts.

Emphasising the government’s economic record, he said India had registered a growth rate of 7.7% in 2025-26 and 7.8% in the quarter ending March 31 despite a global slowdown.

Leaders of the NDA, meeting in New Delhi, passed a resolution reaffirming their faith in Modi’s leadership. The resolution, moved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and seconded by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, received support from several leaders, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, H D Kumaraswamy, Eknath Shinde, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Vishnu Deo Sai, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Anupriya Patel.

On the resolution, Modi said, “I don’t view it as a personal achievement, but as a testament to your generosity and our collective efforts. From every perspective, this accomplishment belongs to all of us. Therefore, I dedicate this resolution to all NDA members, including dedicated BJP karyakartas.”