AFSPA exit in sight as gradual peace returns to Northeast: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said, with the improvement of the security situation in the North-East of the country, the government aims to completely withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from almost the entire region by next year.

Addressing the gathering at the signing of the memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here among the Centre and the governments of Nagaland and Assam for exploration of crude oil and natural gas, Shah said the with improved security situation in the North-East, he felt confident that the government would be able to completely withdraw AFSPA from the majority parts of the region.

The Home Minister said that the signing of the MoU reflects the new era of peace, stability and development in the region. “There was a time when discussions about the Northeast revolved around unrest and insurgency. Today, we are signing agreements for investment, energy exploration and economic growth. This transformation has been possible because peace has steadily returned to the region,” he noted.

Highlighting the significant reduction in incidents of violence and the signing of 12 peace accords in the past few years, Shah said, “The government has already withdrawn AFSPA from large parts of the region in a phased manner. “Our government’s goal is clear - as peace becomes permanent and stability strengthens, AFSPA will no longer be required. We are working towards the complete withdrawal of AFSPA from the entire Northeast by next year. Already, 80 percent of region is free from AFSPA,” he said.