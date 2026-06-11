AFSPA exit in sight as gradual peace returns to Northeast: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said, with the improvement of the security situation in the North-East of the country, the government aims to completely withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from almost the entire region by next year.
Addressing the gathering at the signing of the memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here among the Centre and the governments of Nagaland and Assam for exploration of crude oil and natural gas, Shah said the with improved security situation in the North-East, he felt confident that the government would be able to completely withdraw AFSPA from the majority parts of the region.
The Home Minister said that the signing of the MoU reflects the new era of peace, stability and development in the region. “There was a time when discussions about the Northeast revolved around unrest and insurgency. Today, we are signing agreements for investment, energy exploration and economic growth. This transformation has been possible because peace has steadily returned to the region,” he noted.
Highlighting the significant reduction in incidents of violence and the signing of 12 peace accords in the past few years, Shah said, “The government has already withdrawn AFSPA from large parts of the region in a phased manner. “Our government’s goal is clear - as peace becomes permanent and stability strengthens, AFSPA will no longer be required. We are working towards the complete withdrawal of AFSPA from the entire Northeast by next year. Already, 80 percent of region is free from AFSPA,” he said.
The Home Minister, however, contended that decisions would be based on careful security assessments, ensuring that national security remains uncompromised while respecting the aspirations of the people of the region.
Meanwhile, Shah praised the chief ministers Assam and Nagaland Himanta Biswa Sarma and Neiphiu Rio, who were present on the occasion for their decision not to let their concerns hinder the extraction of India’s oil resources, agreeing instead to a 50-50 sharing arrangement.
“This is national wealth and I believe this sentiment is crucial. Today, a historic MoU has been signed between the Government of India, the Government of Assam and the Government of Nagaland,” he said. He further noted that the MoU will pave the way for the economic development of both the northeastern states.
Highlighting the global energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict, Shah said that energy security is key to any country’s development and the initiative will bolster India’s self-reliance in the future.
“We are all aware of the deep crisis we are facing due to the conflicts involving America, Iran, and Israel. It is not just us; the entire world is grappling with this, as no country’s development is possible without energy. I cannot say exactly how soon this agreement will help alleviate this specific crisis; but, I am confident that amid such global crises, the initiative launched today will provide India with significant relief and bolster our self-reliance…,” he added.
Calling the agreement a “historic milestone for cooperative federalism and energy security,” the Home Minister said the MoU reflects the Centre’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development in the region. Today’s agreement marks a new chapter in unlocking its vast natural potential, he added.