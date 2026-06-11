CM Sai to highlight Bastar’s transformation, ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’ roadmap at NITI Aayog meeting

NEW DELHI/RAIPUR: In a push to align state level growth with India’s national development vision, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday morning to attend the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog.

The summit, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as the premier forum for cooperative federalism. Chief Minister Sai is set to present a comprehensive, multi-sectoral blueprint detailing Chhattisgarh’s rapid progress in economic expansion, administrative reforms and the transformation of regions long affected by Left Wing Extremism, officials told The New Indian Express.

A key focus of the Chief Minister’s address is expected to be the transformation of the Naxal affected Bastar region.

Moving away from a legacy of security challenges, Sai will showcase how targeted state interventions are helping replace conflict with community led development, inclusive growth and sustainable livelihood opportunities, officials said. The presentation is expected to highlight Bastar as a model of regional transformation driven by grassroots governance.

The Chief Minister will also outline an ambitious roadmap to position Chhattisgarh as an industrial and agricultural powerhouse.

By aligning state priorities with national aspirations, Sai’s presentation will seek to position Chhattisgarh as a key contributor to the vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), officials added.